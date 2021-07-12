Staying abreast of animal health challenges

Life is a journey of learning, but sometimes, we fall into the trap of doing things just because it’s the way my daddy ran cattle in 1950. From previous work in the animal health sector, something the company’s head veterinarian impressed upon me is how fast our knowledge of animal health changes. With the exponential gains of insight in human health each year, that information trickles down into what we know about animal health.

The challenges facing us today are certainly much different than when my ancestors settled in North Texas before the Civil War and the diseases that plagued the cattle drives in the following years. While history is a great teacher, we have to constantly adapt to new information to stay afloat. The 2021 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is chock full of animal health topics to keep your herd in peak condition.

Having a live calf at weaning is significant to your bottom line. Three sessions will study calf health, and you won’t want to miss any of these workshops:

Good News and Bad News: The Intersection of Health, Risk and Opportunity in Weaned Calves. Mike Nichols, Boehringer-Ingelheim, will discuss proven management practices as well as innovative approaches to mitigate risks and add value to your calf crop. You’ll learn about the biggest health threats, with actionable practices to implement in your own herd.

What Happened to Cattle Health? Jay Wade Johnson, Huvepharma, will talk about setting the stage for success during each life stage of an animal. He will emphasize calf health and its importance to your bottom line.

Animals and Programs Effecting 2020 Calf Prices: How to Use Data to Increase Calf Value. Although this workshop, taught by Merck's Dr. John Hutcheson, is financially focused, it will discuss how different health protocols influenced calf prices in 2020.

Controlling disease outbreaks is critical to our profession. Two seminars will stress disease prevention tactics:

Securing the Beef Supply: Protecting Your Herd Against a Foreign Animal Disease. Dr. Carrie Koonce and Holli Tietjen-Hale, both from Texas Animal Health Commission, will examine the Secure Beef Supply Plan for Continuity of Business. The speakers will discuss how you can prepare ahead for a potential foot and mouth disease outbreak.

The Industry-Driven Initiative for Animal Disease Traceability. Callahan Grund, U.S. CattleTrace, will cover opportunities for producers to develop a proactive animal disease traceability program that will work for all industry sectors to prevent a significant disease event.

Beyond the educational programs, you’ll find much more information about animal health in the expo. While you’re shopping the region’s largest industry-specific trade show, be sure to stop by the more than a dozen animal health-focused booths to learn the latest in products and research.

Whether you are new to the beef business or an industry veteran, you’re sure to learn something new in these animal health topics. Register today here.

-Lisa

Lisa Bryant is a freelance writer from Ada, Oklahoma.