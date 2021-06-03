Convention preview: Secure your ranch against threats from animal rights groups

As a cattle raiser, it’s sometimes hard to imagine the efforts and money being put forth to destroy our livelihood and way of life. To combat the attacks on animal agriculture, it’s critical to try to understand the tactics used by animal rights groups to secure your property and your family’s safety.

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is excited to announce that Kay Johnson Smith, Animal Agriculture Alliance president and CEO, will address this topic at the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo on Friday, July 23, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. She is a leading advisor to many ag and food industry organizations and serves as a national spokesperson for educating about modern animal agriculture practices.

Smith will explain why farm security should be a serious concern, and how to protect the safety of your animals and anyone who enters your property as well as maintaining your business reputation and livelihood. She will discuss the individuals and organizations behind the animal rights movement, in addition to the strategies and tactics they use to attempt to push farmers and ranchers out of business, plus drive meat, dairy and eggs out of consumer diets.

You’ll learn real-life examples of what you can do to protect your farm from the activist’s campaigns. Smith will share tips concerning farm security, the red flags to watch out for when hiring, methods to handle visitor requests and techniques to prepare for mass protests. She will teach you how to be proactive and where to look for additional resources.

This session is part of the 2021 School for Successful Ranching. Register for this discussion and the other valuable workshops at the 2021 convention here.