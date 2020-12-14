Secrets of Egypt and the Nile: Special Offer for TSCRA Members

Pam Small Travel LLC, an affiliate of Travel Experts, announces a unique opportunity for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members and friends. AmaWaterways Secrets of Egypt and the Nile is an 11-night Nile River Cruise and Land Adventure. Small says Egypt is one of the most popular and requested destinations, and she looks forward to bringing cattle raisers together for these trips. Please note space is limited, and interested members should act fast to receive the discounted rate.

Click here to download a brochure or see below.

Secrets-of-Egypt_Travel-Experts_Pamela-Small_08Oct21

