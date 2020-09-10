Scholarship applications available from the Cattle Raisers Foundation

Applications Accepted Until February 8, 2021

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

The foundation awards scholarships to deserving students who dream of working in the agricultural sector with majors that include animal science, pre-vet, agribusiness, range management and wildlife management, among other specialties.

Scholarship recipients are selected on their interest in the industry, leadership in school and the community, academic achievement, and financial need.

For the 2021-22 school year, the following scholarships will be awarded.

TSCRF Scholarships

Mary and Leonard Stiles Scholarship

Jackson Albert Dudley Scholarship

Lt. W.F. “Jim” Flow TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship

David and Dan Nance TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship

Large Animal Vet Scholarships given to fourth-year students of Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine

Additionally, the Ranch Management and Veterinary Science Scholarship application will be available for the first time. This scholarship was established by a Southeast Texas ranching family to support students pursuing a degree plan that focuses on natural resource management and/or veterinary science programs. This scholarship is eligible to be renewed for up to four years, as long as the recipient maintains the scholarship requirements.

Applications must be received by February 8, 2021.

The application and information on qualifications can be found online at cattleraisersmuseum.org/scholarships-awarded or by calling 817-332-8551.

Since 2004, the Foundation is honored to have awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to deserving students pursuing degrees in agriculture or agriculture-related programs. In 2020, the Foundation awarded 25 scholarships totaling just over $63,500.

The Foundation is grateful for the support from so many in the cattle raisers community who have contributed to the scholarship program. Scholarship gifts of all levels are an investment in the lives of deserving young men and women of ability and determination and set an enduring example in doing something truly important for present and future generations.

If you would like to support the program that provides scholarships and encourages the brightest and best students to dedicate their career to this industry, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org or call 817.332.8551.