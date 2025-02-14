Ryan Moorehouse of Texas takes the reins as new chair of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Cattle producers Ryan Moorhouse of Texas, Dr. Cheryl DeVuyst of Oklahoma and Terry Quam of Wisconsin are the new leaders of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). Elected by their fellow CBB members at the 2025 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio, this new officer team is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff throughout 2025.

Moorhouse, the 2024 vice chair, is now the CBB’s chair, while DeVuyst will transition from her role as the 2024 secretary-treasurer to become the 2025 vice chair. Quam is the newest member of the officer team, taking on DeVuyst’s former responsibilities as secretary-treasurer.

Moorhouse grew up in North Central Texas on his family’s cow/calf and stocker operation. After graduating from Texas A & M University, he went to work for Continental Grain Cattle Feeding (now Five Rivers). He currently serves as the general manager for Hartley Feeders, a Five Rivers Cattle Feeding operation. A resident of Amarillo, Texas, Moorhouse, his wife Colette and their two sons also operate a stocker operation back home on part of the family ranch.

“As we look ahead to 2025, the beef industry continues to face new challenges and opportunities,” Moorhouse said. “From navigating changing consumer preferences to addressing sustainability and global competition, the role of the Beef Checkoff has never been more critical. I’m honored to serve as chair of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and to work alongside other dedicated producers and industry leaders. Together, we’ll continue to identify innovative ways to drive demand for beef, ensuring its place on plates and in hearts worldwide while upholding the values and traditions that make our industry strong.”

Vice Chair DeVuyst and her husband, Eric, own DeVuyst Ranch, a cow-calf and stocker operation. DeVuyst is also a professor of agricultural economics at Oklahoma State University and head of its Ag Econ department. DeVuyst is involved with numerous agricultural organizations, including Oklahoma CattleWomen, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Pawnee County CattleWomen, Agricultural and Applied Economics Association and American National CattleWomen. She’s also a faculty advisor for the Oklahoma Collegiate CattleWomen and is a past board member of the Western Agricultural Economics Association.

Secretary-Treasurer Terry Quam operates an Angus seedstock operation, Marda Angus Farms, in Lodi, Wisconsin. Since 1940, the farm has raised cattle that meet the needs of commercial cattlemen and purebred producers throughout the country. Quam has been a longtime, active member of his community and the agricultural industry at large. His activities and leadership roles include the Wisconsin Beef Council, NCBA, Farm Bureau, local and state Cattlemen’s associations, president of the Lodi Agricultural Fair, chairman of the University of Wisconsin Discovery Farms, the Cotton and Wisconsin Corn Boards and Wisconsin Corn Growers.

“I’m excited to welcome this exceptional officer team as they step into their leadership roles for 2025,” said Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. “Each of them brings a unique perspective and a shared passion for advancing our industry. I’m confident their dedication and vision will help the Beef Checkoff continue to create meaningful opportunities and overcome the challenges we face. Together, we’ll build on our shared commitment to driving beef demand and ensuring a brighter future for all beef industry stakeholders.”

To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.

# # #

ABOUT THE BEEF CHECKOFF:

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.