Reward offered for information on stolen trailer in East Texas

Up to a $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of person(s) responsible for the theft of a custom feed trailer stolen sometime between Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020, from a ranch on Rusk County Road 4230 near Laneville in East Texas. The black eight-foot shop-built Coker trailer is a customized bulk feeder with tarp and was loaded with bulk cattle feed at the time of theft, license plate FJCR-40, serial no. 861021409.

Additionally, at the same location on Feb. 4, the victim reported that someone also attempted to steal a John Deere cab tractor and failed, but tore the driver’s side door off the tractor in the process.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.