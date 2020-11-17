Reward climbs to $6,000 in case of missing goats

307 Angora goats taken from Crockett County ranch

Information about the theft of hundreds of goats just got a lot more valuable.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marty Baker said rancher Ed Mayfield has added $5,000 of his own money to the $1,000 reward offered by the association. The reward will be paid to an individual or divided between individuals who provide information leading to the arrest or indictment of the responsible party.

Baker said all information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously by calling 817-916-1775. Anyone with information may alternately contact Special Ranger Marty Baker at 512-468-5552 or Special Ranger Howard Brittain at 325-340-2268.

The Angora goats, worth more than $46,000, were taken from the Mayfield Ranch, located 30 miles south of Ozona in Crockett County, sometime between April 7 and September 23. Baker said it is unknown if all 307 head were stolen at once or over time. The missing goats are branded with a “Z” on the right ear and had ear tags inscribed with the word “Mayfield” and a phone number. Their left ears are cropped, and most of the goats have tipped horns.

“Any theft, but especially one of this magnitude, can just be devastating to a rancher,” Baker said. “If you know something about this crime, please come forward so we can help him recover those animals.”