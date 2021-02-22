Resources for livestock owners affected by winter storms

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | Jan. 19, 2021

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) continues to work with local, state, federal, and

non-governmental partners to address the severe winter weather effects on Texas livestock and poultry.

“Our hearts go out to all who are affected by the winter storms,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC executive

director. “We are grateful for the support and resources our government and non-government partners are

providing.”

Below please find animal specific resources that can help you recover from these winter storm events and

guide you through the recovery process.

Stray Livestock

In extreme winter weather, fences can be covered by snow or damaged and livestock can be displaced. If

you find stray livestock or down fences, contact your local sheriff’s department. For animals in need of

medical assistance (frostbite, distress, fatigue, lesions, etc.), contact a local veterinarian.

Animal Disposal

When the extreme winter weather conditions transition to recovery efforts, Texans may face the challenge

of animal disposal.

Carcasses on private propert y, non-residential areas: Animal owners and operators are responsible for the proper disposal of their animals. To learn about common methods of non-diseased animal carcass disposal see the Disaster-Related Carcass Disposal Guide or visit the Texas Commission Environmental Quality’s website at tceq.texas.gov.

y, non-residential areas: Animal owners and operators are responsible for the proper disposal of their animals. To learn about common methods of non-diseased animal carcass disposal see the Disaster-Related Carcass Disposal Guide or visit the Texas Commission Environmental Quality’s website at tceq.texas.gov. Animal carcasses in public areas (including residential): Animal carcasses found in public areas or rights-of-way should be reported to the local county Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to be handled through the jurisdiction’s debris management plan. You can find your county’s EOC information at tdms.org/county

Agriculture Indemnity and Assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has programs that provide assistance to rural communities,

farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses affected by the recent winter storms. USDA staff in

the regional, state and county offices are prepared with a variety of flexible programs and other assistance

to residents and agricultural producers in impacted communities. To learn more, visit the USDA website or

contact your local USDA Service Center directly.

Animal Supplies and Donations

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) helps agricultural producers locate hay supplies. If you nee

hay or would like to donate hay, visit the Hay Hotline website or call 512-787-9966.

Animal Shelters

At this time, animal owners are advised to contact their local authorities (sheriff’s department, EOC, or call

2-1-1) to learn more about open animal shelters in their area. Companion animals are accepted at some

warming centers, visit tdem.texas.gov/warm/ or call 2-1-1 to learn more.

For the latest information on winter weather animal response and recovery efforts, visit

tahc.texas.gov/emergency/naturaldisaster.html.