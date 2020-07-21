GrandValeCreative610A0335

Reserve space now to get your ad in the September issue of The Cattleman

Each month, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association sends 18,000 printed copies of its flagship publication, The Cattleman magazine, to cattle raisers representing 6.2 million head of beef cows. Contact the association’s sales team today at sales@tscra.org  or 800-242-7820, ext. 145, to get your cattle, products or services in front of them.

The deadline for the September issue, which includes the annual Feedyard Guide, is Friday, July 24. Specifications and pricing can be found here.

 

