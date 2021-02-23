Report your winter storm damage and help Texas

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has created a simple self-reporting survey for Texans to report their damage and impacts from this recent winter event. It is important that residents and businesses report their damage so the state receives the amount of financial support from the federal government needed to assist residents. Please help spread the word and if you know friends, neighbors and colleagues that have experienced damage or  impacts from this disaster, have them fill out the survey too! Visit tdem.texas.gov/warm website where there is a link to the self-reporting survey.
 

/ Disasters, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, winter-storm

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: