Report your winter storm damage and help Texas

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has created a simple self-reporting survey for Texans to report their damage and impacts from this recent winter event. It is important that residents and businesses report their damage so the state receives the amount of financial support from the federal government needed to assist residents. Please help spread the word and if you know friends, neighbors and colleagues that have experienced damage or impacts from this disaster, have them fill out the survey too! Visit tdem.texas.gov/warm website where there is a link to the self-reporting survey.

