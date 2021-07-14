Rep. Pfluger introduces legislation to reform Endangered Species Act

Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) recently introduced H.R. 4370, the Listing Reform Act, to modernize the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and prevent the ESA from being used as a weapon against critical agriculture and energy industries. The bill is supported by the Texas Farm Bureau, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA), the National Endangered Species Act Reform Coalition (NESARC), and Texas Cattle Feeders Association (TCFA).

“Extreme environmental groups regularly wield the outdated Endangered Species Act as a weapon against the agriculture and energy industries. We have seen this play out numerous times in the Permian Basin, with past attempts to list the Sagebrush Lizard, and current threats from the Biden Administration to list the Lesser Prairie Chicken. This legislation reforms the ESA to deliver reasonable, common-sense protections for endangered species while preventing overbearing regulations coming from Washington, DC. Notably, the bill also requires the federal government to analyze the actual costs that ESA listings impose on our communities and critical industries. We can protect important species without devastating our local and rural economies,” said Rep. Pfluger.

“On behalf of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s more than 17,000 members, I applaud the introduction of Congressman Pfluger’s legislation to reduce the burdens of the Endangered Species Act on ranchers and landowners,” said Hughes Abell, TSCRA president. “The legislation will provide much-needed flexibility for regulators, and most importantly, allow them to consider the often severe economic costs that result from the listing of an endangered species, threatened species or designation of critical habitat.”