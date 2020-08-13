Register now for Virtual Ranching 101 on Aug. 18

Join us live on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. to interact with the speakers or watch the recording later. Be sure to register even if you can’t attend live to get the recording automatically. 

Ranching 101 – Estate Planning

Speaker: Jacqui Davie, Lincoln Agribusiness Services

We will cover the basics of estate planning and discuss things to consider when you start planning.

Please help us guide the class to fit your needs! Submit your questions ahead of time to membership@tscra.org and please reference the August Ranching 101 class.

Click here to register!

