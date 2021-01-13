Recognize hoof issues in cattle

Anyone who has walked barefoot through the yard can attest to how painful it is when the foot accidently gets cut on a rock or stick. In much the same way, cattle crossing rocky or rough terrain can experience hoof issues. Recognizing common hoof ailments and treatment protocols was the topic of discussion on a recent Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute podcast. Joining K-State veterinarians Robert “Bob” Larson and Brad White was their colleague Matt Miesner, clinical professor and head of livestock services for the College of Veterinary Medicine. Read more at Angus Beef Bulletin…