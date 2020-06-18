Real facts about real beef: Experts debunk myths

Source: Beef News Now | June 18, 2020

Consumers likely have misconceptions about beef. Myths such as “methane from cattle is the leading cause of climate change” and “land that cattle graze could be used to grow crops for humans” spread around the internet without being corrected.



In the latest effort to address these myths about beef production and nutrition, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, has released a new series of seven short videos, “Real Facts About Real Beef.” The videos highlight real farmers and ranchers and other beef experts candidly addressing some of the most common misconceptions and questions about cattle and beef.

According to market research, 52% of people agree that they trust the people who raise cattle; however, only 27% of people say they are knowledgeable about how cattle are raised.1

In a time when consumers are more removed from food production than ever, these videos deliver facts directly from the source – beef farmers and ranchers, as well as credentialed experts in the fields of sustainability, human nutrition, and more.



