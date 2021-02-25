Ranchers rush to keep cattle alive during winter storm

Ranchers and farmers worked around the clock during the winter storm last week to keep their animals alive amid the coldest temperatures in decades. The cold snap sent local cattle ranchers into a frenzy to protect their cows, but to add insult to injury, the storm struck during calving season and lead to the deaths of a number of cows and newborn calves across Texas. KAMC News talked to West Texas ranchers, including Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Director James Palmer, about weathering the winter storm. Click or tap here to read the story or see the video at EverythingLubbock.com.

