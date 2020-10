Prime roars back

One of the most powerful trends in the beef business today is the growth in USDA Prime carcass production. To the average beef producer, it’s sometimes little-known fact that this movement has been quietly underway, especially in 2020. The year-to-date proportion of Prime carcasses stands at just over 10%, up almost two percentage points from the prior year. It has generated a 15% increase in Prime-graded carcasses so far. Read more at Feed-Lot Magazine…