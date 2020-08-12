Prevent cyanobacteria blooms

North Dakota State University Extension livestock specialists warn producers to take steps to prevent cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, which can produce toxins that are harmful to livestock, wildlife and people. While there are ways to treat a bloom that is in progress, it can be more beneficial to use prevention practices that can reduce nutrient levels, lowering the risk of cyanobacteria blooms in the future and enhancing water quality. Read more at drovers.com…