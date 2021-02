Preparing cattle for winter cold

With severe cold temperatures bearing down on the High Plains, cattle producers need to be prepared to protect their cattle, said Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, Oklahoma State University beef cattle extension specialist and College of Veterinary Medicine director. Dr. Biggs took time out from her duties in the barn to speak with Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Farm Director Ron Hays about the impact of the brutal cold weather on our cattle on this latest Beef Buzz program.