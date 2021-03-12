Polk reappointed to Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board

Source: Texas State Soil and Conservation Board | March 12, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Carl Ray Polk, Jr., to the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2023. Polk joined the TSSWCB in May of 2017.

Carl Ray Polk Jr.

Polk is a resident of Lufkin and a partner at Corner Capitol Advisors, LLC. He is also an owner and operator of Polk Land & Cattle Co. in Angelina and Houston Counties. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The George H. Henderson, Jr. Exposition Center, the Texas Wildlife Association, as well as Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, presently serving on the Executive Committee and as the second vice president.

In addition, he serves on the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Private Landowners Advisory Committee.

Polk attended Kilgore College and The University of Texas at Austin and completed the Mergers and Acquisition Program through the Anderson School of Business at UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif.

Carl Ray and his wife, Romy have two children, Preston and Mary Grace.

“We are privileged to have Mr. Polk serving on our board alongside a distinguished group of individuals pursuing the protection and enhancement of the natural resources of Texas. We will continue to work to provide our Soil Water Conservation Districts and producers across the state the tools they need to apply best management practices in order to put conservation efforts on the ground,” said Rex Isom, TSSWCB executive director.

TSSWCB established in 1939, administers Texas’ soil and water conservation law and delivers coordinated natural resource conservation programs through the State’s 216 Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Additionally, TSSWCB is the lead agency for planning, implementing, and managing programs for preventing and abating agricultural and silvicultural nonpoint sources of water pollution. TSSWCB also works to ensure that the State’s network of 2,000 flood control dams are protecting lives and property by providing operation, maintenance, and structural repair grants to local government sponsors.

Polk’s appointment by Gov. Abbott is subject to confirmation by the Senate.