People want beef and ranchers have cows — here’s what’s going wrong

California ranchers are in the same boat as Texas and Oklahoma cattle raisers – too many cattle, and nowhere for them to go, with a backup at feedlots due to the closing or decreased capacity at packing plants. But as the plants come back online and increase processing capacity, it may still take a while for the backlog to unwind. Meanwhile, consumers are seeing decreased availability at the meat case, raising fears of food shortages. The LA Times takes a look at how COVID-19 is affecting everyone in the meat supply chain. Read more at LA Times…