Olympic dreams

An athlete’s drive to compete at the highest level

I was glued to the TV. Sitting cross legged on the living room floor, I held my breath as U.S. gymnast Kerri Strug attempted her final vault. She’d injured her ankle only minutes before, and had to make it one more run for a shot at the gold.

Strug nailed the landing, and then collapsed.

The Magnificent Seven had done it. They won the United States’ first women’s Olympic team gold medal during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

As an eight-year-old girl at the time, I was more than obsessed with the U.S. Gymnastics team that year. I knew them all by name. I admired their patriotic-themed apparel and cheered with great joy when they received their medals on the Olympic platform. It was an incredible moment in sports history, and the entire nation rallied behind the talented group of young women.

Every year since, I’ve waited with great anticipation for the next Olympic Games. It’s an amazing showcase of skill, determination and sportsmanship. Athletes who have committed their entire lives to their sport, proudly wave their country’s flag high.

It is every child’s dream.

1996 was also a lifechanging year for Michael Godfrey, a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association member from Dublin. A bull rider for nearly two decades, he started as a teenager in junior rodeos and advanced all the way to the professional level. During a ride in El Paso, his world was rattled in an instant. He was thrown from a bull, broke his neck and was paralyzed.

At 31 years old, he thought his life was over.

But, thankfully, an athlete’s competitive spirit is not so easily broken.

Godfrey applied the same grit and determination he developed in the rodeo arena to the rehabilitation process. He built back muscle, improved his flexibility and learned to ride his wheelchair like he rode a bucking bull — remaining steady and focused on the task at hand.

A few years later, Godfrey, always a competitor, was attracted to wheelchair sports. He started playing table tennis — and he was good. Very good.

Years went by and Godfrey kept playing, and winning. First in competitions across the U.S. and then around the world. The sport gave him a new perspective on life and a reason to keep pushing himself during work outs.

All his efforts will culminate this summer as he, at 56 years old, will represent his country at the highest level during the 2020 Paralympics in Toyko.

“I am still in shock,” Godfrey says. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would actually have the chance to go to the Olympics. All of the struggles I’ve gone through in my life, it’s made it worthwhile.”

-Jena

Jena McRell is the managing editor of The Cattleman magazine.