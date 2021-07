Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary report for July 9

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves not well tested this week. Many auctions were closed due to the July 4th holiday or recent rains limited numbers at the few sales that were open. Feeder steers and heifers sold with a higher undertone and demand was very good. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 2.00 higher. Demand also very good for the limited numbers of cows and bulls.