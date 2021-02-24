NRCS offers technical, financial assistance in response to Texas winter storm damage

Source: USDA NRCS | Feb. 24, 2021

In response to the winter storms that hit Texas in February 2021, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering farmers and ranchers technical and financial assistance to repair and replace certain damaged conservation practices.

NRCS is accepting applications for its Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) for the recovery measures listed below:

  • Animal Mortality and Animal Mortality Facility
  • High Tunnel Systems
  • Irrigation System and Irrigation Pipeline
  • Livestock Pipeline
  • Obstruction Removal
  • Pumping Plant
  • Roofs and Covers
  • Waste Storage Facility
  • Water Well
  • Watering facility

NRCS accepts conservation program applications year-round; however, applications for 2021 winter storm recovery funding must be submitted by one of three deadlines:  March 5, March 19, or April 2, 2021. After each deadline, applications will be ranked and approved as soon as possible so conservation work can begin. Producers must submit a separate application by one of the ranking deadlines for this disaster sign-up to be considered.

Farmers and ranchers negatively impacted by winter weather are encouraged to contact their local NRCS office to seek assistance. Find contact information for local NRCS offices at www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator offsite link image    .

/ Disasters, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, winter-storm

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: