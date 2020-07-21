No holiday, no problem for beef, pork sales

Following robust Independence Day meat sales, analysts expected a softening of demand from consumers. Data from the week ending July 12, however, suggests – at least for one week – consumers remain aggressive buyers. According to Anne-Marie Roerink, president 210 Analytics, “elevated everyday demand resulted  in a 21.4% increase in dollar sales” at retail last week versus a year ago, and the spiking coronavirus pandemic appears to be the reason. Click here to read more at Drovers

