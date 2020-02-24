NCBA statement on live beef from Brazil

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association released a statement Friday in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture restoring access to the U.S. for Brazilian beef. “Given Brazil’s history of foot-and-mouth disease and its track record of repeated food safety violations at ports-of-entry, you can rest assured that NCBA will keep an eagle eye focus on all developments with Brazil and we expect nothing less than the highest level of scrutiny from USDA and customs officials. Should Brazil continue to have food safety or animal health issues, we expect the U.S. government, including Capitol Hill, to take all necessary and immediate action to protect U.S. consumers and U.S. beef producers.” Click here to read the full statement at ncba.org…

