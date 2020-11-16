Nalivka: The economics of capacity and utilization

Packing plants are back on track with fed beef plants averaging 91% capacity and pork plants running at 96%. No – capacity utilization is back at 91% for fed beef plants and 96% for pork plants. This is an important distinction – capacity versus capacity utilization. Capacity became a much-discussed issue in 2020 as packing plants either shut down or production was severely cutback with COVID-19 during the second quarter. Capacity and capacity utilization became loosely interchanged. Capacity is a business’ maximum productive capability while capacity utilization is a key metric indicating how much a business is employing of their total capacity at any given time. Read more at Drovers…