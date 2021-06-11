Monthly fever tick situation report – April 30, 2021

Cattle Fever Ticks, known scientifically as Rhipicephalus (formerly Boophilus) annulatus and R. microplus, are a significant threat to the United States cattle industry.

These ticks are capable of carrying the protozoa, or microscopic parasites, Babesia bovis or B. bigemina, commonly known as cattle fever. The Babesia organism attacks and destroys red blood cells, causing acute anemia, high fever, and enlargement of the spleen and liver, ultimately resulting in death for up to 90 percent of susceptible naive cattle.

The fever tick has been a threat to American agriculture for generations. The disease caused enormous economic losses to the U.S. cattle industry in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since that time, the TAHC and the USDA – Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – Veterinary Services works together to protect the state and nation from the pest and its repercussions.

Fever Ticks are reportable to the TAHC. To report a suspected or confirmed fever ticks, call your private veterinarian or click here. To learn where to take livestock for voluntary fever tick treatment, click here.