Montague County tornado property damage survey and assistance

If your home or business was damaged during recent storms in Montague County, the Office of Emergency Management and partner agencies are requesting reports of your damage to help assess and identify damages and needs within the community. Information received will be used to help provide additional services for disaster survivors. You can also request assistance cleaning up your property. Click here to visit the Bowie, Texas, webpage for more information.
 

