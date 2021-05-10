Mitloehner: With stable cow herds, we are not adding to climate warming

Science tells us with a stable cattle herd, we are not adding to climate warning, said Dr. Frank Mitloehner, professor and air quality specialist in Cooperative Extension in the Animal Science Department at the University of California, Davis. Mitloehner, who is known as the “greenhouse gas guru” for his research on the subject, explained the science behind cattle emitting methane in the latest Beef Buzz program from Radio Oklahoma Network. Read and listen…