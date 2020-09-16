McLennan County Extension agent recognized by cattle raisers

Shane McLellan a leader in local beef education

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced Shane McLellan, a county Extension agent based in Waco, has been named the 2020 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef.

The award, which was created to recognize the state’s most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production, is presented each year during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. Usually held in Fort Worth in March, this year’s event was postponed to September and went virtual.

Robert E. McKnight, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president, said county Extension agents play an integral role in helping cattle raisers get the information they need to make the best decisions on their ranch.

“We’re grateful for the tremendous efforts by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the invaluable work they do on behalf of our members,” he said. “And Shane McLellan is a leading example of that, working hard to make sure his programs are beneficial and timely.”

McLellan emphasizes programs on marketing quality beef, efficient forage management, forage and beef nutrition, reproduction, range management, economic risk management and new technology. These events have drawn cattle producers not just from his county, but across the region and state.