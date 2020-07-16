Manage heat stress and mobility in cattle

As a cattle producer, you work every day — often in extreme temperatures — to ensure cattle are comfortable, safe, properly hydrated and fed, and in good overall health. But we all know this summer is different. The hot summer temperatures we can count on have arrived, but a new complication has been added: COVID-19. This new factor drove animals to live on the farm longer and, as a result, to reach higher body weights than usual. Drovers offers some ways to help manage stress in cattle during the summer and how to help their caregivers manage their own stress to enable them to be successful. Read more at Drovers
 

