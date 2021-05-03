Low-stress trailer loading

As with loading out, trailer loading is another production event that can be high stress on both the animals and people, but it needn’t be that way. During conventional (i.e., high stress) trailer loading, we typically see unwilling, confused, frightened animals being forced onto trailers. There can be too much help, noise, pressure, electric prod use and too little understanding, empathy and concern for the animals. Drovers has some tips on making trailer loading your cattle less stressful for everyone. Read more…

