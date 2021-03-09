Low-interest loans available for Texas, Oklahoma producers affected by winter storms

Source: USDA Farm Service Agency, Texas | March 8, 2021

 Texas agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in 41 counties who incurred losses caused by a winter storm that occurred on Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2021. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due by Nov. 2, 2021.

Emergency physical loss loans are available to producers in the following counties:

ArcherChildressHaleLamarRusk
BeeColemanHidalgoLampasasSmith
BrazoriaCoryellJeff DavisLive OakStarr
BrewsterDuvalJim HoggMcMullenTerrell
BrooksFanninJim WellsNuecesTerry
BurnetGalvestonJonesPecosUpshur
CameronGraysonKenedyPresidioWebb
CastroGreggKlebergRobertsonZapata
Cherokee

Producers in the contiguous Texas counties listed below are also eligible to apply for emergency loans:

AndersonCookeHardemanMcLennanShackelford
AngelinaCottleHarrisMadisonShelby
AransasCraneHarrisonMarionStonewall
AtascosaCrockettHaskellMatagordaSwisher
BaylorCrosbyHendersonMaverickTaylor
BellCulbersonHockleyMilamThrockmorton
BlancoDawsonHoustonMillsTravis
BosqueDeaf SmithHudspethMorrisVal Verde
BrazosDeltaHuntNacogdochesVan Zandt
BrownDentonJackNolanWard
BurlesonDimmitKarnesPanolaWharton
CallahanFallsLambParmerWichita
CampFisherLa SalleRandallWilbarger
ChambersFloydLeonRed RiverWillacy
ClayFort BendLimestoneReevesWilliamson
CochranGainesLlanoRefugioWood
CollinGoliadLubbockRunnelsYoakum
CollingsworthHallLynnSan PatricioYoung
ConchoHamiltonMcCullochSan Saba

The contiguous Oklahoma counties of Bryan, Choctaw, Hamon, Love and Marshall are also eligible.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.

