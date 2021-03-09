Low-interest loans available for Texas, Oklahoma producers affected by winter storms

Source: USDA Farm Service Agency, Texas | March 8, 2021

Texas agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in 41 counties who incurred losses caused by a winter storm that occurred on Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2021. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due by Nov. 2, 2021.

Emergency physical loss loans are available to producers in the following counties:

Archer Childress Hale Lamar Rusk Bee Coleman Hidalgo Lampasas Smith Brazoria Coryell Jeff Davis Live Oak Starr Brewster Duval Jim Hogg McMullen Terrell Brooks Fannin Jim Wells Nueces Terry Burnet Galveston Jones Pecos Upshur Cameron Grayson Kenedy Presidio Webb Castro Gregg Kleberg Robertson Zapata Cherokee

Producers in the contiguous Texas counties listed below are also eligible to apply for emergency loans:

Anderson Cooke Hardeman McLennan Shackelford Angelina Cottle Harris Madison Shelby Aransas Crane Harrison Marion Stonewall Atascosa Crockett Haskell Matagorda Swisher Baylor Crosby Henderson Maverick Taylor Bell Culberson Hockley Milam Throckmorton Blanco Dawson Houston Mills Travis Bosque Deaf Smith Hudspeth Morris Val Verde Brazos Delta Hunt Nacogdoches Van Zandt Brown Denton Jack Nolan Ward Burleson Dimmit Karnes Panola Wharton Callahan Falls Lamb Parmer Wichita Camp Fisher La Salle Randall Wilbarger Chambers Floyd Leon Red River Willacy Clay Fort Bend Limestone Reeves Williamson Cochran Gaines Llano Refugio Wood Collin Goliad Lubbock Runnels Yoakum Collingsworth Hall Lynn San Patricio Young Concho Hamilton McCulloch San Saba

The contiguous Oklahoma counties of Bryan, Choctaw, Hamon, Love and Marshall are also eligible.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.