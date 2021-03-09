Low-interest loans available for Texas, Oklahoma producers affected by winter storms
Source: USDA Farm Service Agency, Texas | March 8, 2021
Texas agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in 41 counties who incurred losses caused by a winter storm that occurred on Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2021. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due by Nov. 2, 2021.
Emergency physical loss loans are available to producers in the following counties:
|Archer
|Childress
|Hale
|Lamar
|Rusk
|Bee
|Coleman
|Hidalgo
|Lampasas
|Smith
|Brazoria
|Coryell
|Jeff Davis
|Live Oak
|Starr
|Brewster
|Duval
|Jim Hogg
|McMullen
|Terrell
|Brooks
|Fannin
|Jim Wells
|Nueces
|Terry
|Burnet
|Galveston
|Jones
|Pecos
|Upshur
|Cameron
|Grayson
|Kenedy
|Presidio
|Webb
|Castro
|Gregg
|Kleberg
|Robertson
|Zapata
|Cherokee
Producers in the contiguous Texas counties listed below are also eligible to apply for emergency loans:
|Anderson
|Cooke
|Hardeman
|McLennan
|Shackelford
|Angelina
|Cottle
|Harris
|Madison
|Shelby
|Aransas
|Crane
|Harrison
|Marion
|Stonewall
|Atascosa
|Crockett
|Haskell
|Matagorda
|Swisher
|Baylor
|Crosby
|Henderson
|Maverick
|Taylor
|Bell
|Culberson
|Hockley
|Milam
|Throckmorton
|Blanco
|Dawson
|Houston
|Mills
|Travis
|Bosque
|Deaf Smith
|Hudspeth
|Morris
|Val Verde
|Brazos
|Delta
|Hunt
|Nacogdoches
|Van Zandt
|Brown
|Denton
|Jack
|Nolan
|Ward
|Burleson
|Dimmit
|Karnes
|Panola
|Wharton
|Callahan
|Falls
|Lamb
|Parmer
|Wichita
|Camp
|Fisher
|La Salle
|Randall
|Wilbarger
|Chambers
|Floyd
|Leon
|Red River
|Willacy
|Clay
|Fort Bend
|Limestone
|Reeves
|Williamson
|Cochran
|Gaines
|Llano
|Refugio
|Wood
|Collin
|Goliad
|Lubbock
|Runnels
|Yoakum
|Collingsworth
|Hall
|Lynn
|San Patricio
|Young
|Concho
|Hamilton
|McCulloch
|San Saba
The contiguous Oklahoma counties of Bryan, Choctaw, Hamon, Love and Marshall are also eligible.
Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.