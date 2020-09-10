Lochner named director of leader engagement

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces Emily Lochner as director of leader engagement, effective Sept. 8.

Emily Lochner

Lochner grew up on a dairy and beef cattle operation in central Texas. She attended Butler Community College and Texas Tech University to compete on their livestock judging teams and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in animal science. While there, she was named to the 2011 Junior College All-American Academic Team and the 2013 Senior College All-American Livestock Judging Team. Emily has previously worked for the Ohio Beef Council as the director of public relations, the American Simmental Association as their youth activities director and at Brangus Publications Inc. as their editor. She’s currently a member of the Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership program, cohort XVII.

Emily’s husband, Garrett, alongside her parents, David and Jodi Jackson, run a dairy, backgrounder, and Brangus cow-calf operation in Waco.

In her new role, Lochner plans, coordinates and supports the association’s volunteer leaders and their activities.

She can be reached at elochner@tscra.org.