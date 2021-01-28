Kneuper named state resource conservationist for USDA-NRCS Texas

Source: USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service | Jan. 27, 2021

Charles Kneuper has been named the state resource conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas. Kneuper has most recently served as the USDA-NRCS state rangeland management specialist in Temple, Texas.

In his new role, Kneuper will supervise ecological sciences staff personnel to ensure technical standards and specifications are maintained and met throughout the state; lead the planning and technical training for NRCS employees in Texas; develop policy concerning resource conservation planning, management practice implementation and vegetative phases of conservation programs; share technical and research knowledge with employees and partners; and oversee the NRCS plant materials program in Texas.

Kneuper has worked for USDA-NRCS for 16 years, starting his career in Brownwood as a rangeland management specialist. His work experiences include serving as USDA-NRCS acting state resource conservationist, acting national rangeland management specialist, acting state rangeland management specialist in California, Zone rangeland management specialist, and resource team leader. Kneuper received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Animal Science from Angelo State University.

Kneuper grew up in Medina and currently lives in Lockhart.