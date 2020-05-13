Key legal decision made for Dallas to Houston high-speed rail project

Texas Central, the company developing a high-speed rail project between Dallas and Houston, has won a key legal decision which could set up a showdown in the Texas Supreme Court. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals said Texas Central and its subsidiary Integrated Texas Logistics are legally railroads in the state of Texas, reversing a previous decision by the 87th District Court of Leon County. Texas Central attaining the designation of a railroad is vital for the project to become a reality, as railroads have the right of eminent domain in the state of Texas. With the power of an eminent domain, the company can condemn the land of any landowners who opt not to voluntarily sell to the company. So far, Texas Central has options to purchase about a third of the parcels it needs to build the track between Dallas and Houston. – Read more at WFAA…