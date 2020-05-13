Key legal decision made for Dallas to Houston high-speed rail project

Texas Central, the company developing a high-speed rail project between Dallas and Houston, has won a key legal decision which could set up a showdown in the Texas Supreme Court. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals said Texas Central and its subsidiary Integrated Texas Logistics are legally railroads in the state of Texas, reversing a previous decision by the 87th District Court of Leon County. Texas Central attaining the designation of a railroad is vital for the project to become a reality, as railroads have the right of eminent domain in the state of Texas. With the power of an eminent domain, the company can condemn the land of any landowners who opt not to voluntarily sell to the company. So far, Texas Central has options to purchase about a third of the parcels it needs to build the track between Dallas and Houston. – Read more at WFAA… 

/ Eminent Domain, Issues & Policy, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: