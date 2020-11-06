John and Ginger Dudley inducted into American Hereford Association Hall of Fame

John and Ginger Dudley, Comanche, Texas, were inducted into the Hereford Hall of Fame at the American Hereford Association’s (AHA) Annual Membership Meeting and Conference, Oct. 24, in Kansas City, Mo. The Hall of Fame awards are presented annually to those who have influenced the advancement of the Hereford breed and the beef industry. The Hall of Merit award recognizes those who have played a vital role in shaping both the Hereford breed and the beef industry. Read more at hereford.org…  
 

/ People, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: