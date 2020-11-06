John and Ginger Dudley inducted into American Hereford Association Hall of Fame

John and Ginger Dudley, Comanche, Texas, were inducted into the Hereford Hall of Fame at the American Hereford Association’s (AHA) Annual Membership Meeting and Conference, Oct. 24, in Kansas City, Mo. The Hall of Fame awards are presented annually to those who have influenced the advancement of the Hereford breed and the beef industry. The Hall of Merit award recognizes those who have played a vital role in shaping both the Hereford breed and the beef industry. Read more at hereford.org…

