Jan. 1 cattle inventory preview

According to the Livestock Marketing Information Center, the all cattle and calves number is expected to be below a year ago with most numbers related to the beef herd recording a year-over-year decline. Dairy cows are the exception which are expected to increase over half a percent. This is in line with the latest Milk Production report. Dairy heifers retained for breeding purposes are thought to be similar to a year ago to slightly higher after a volatile milk price year and the potential for milk quotas to be instilled again. Still, the national all milk prices are hovering near $18, which has been enough to hold dairy cow numbers above a year ago. Dairy cow slaughter has been below a year ago for most of the summer suggesting cull rates have slowed from the previous year, though that offers little insights into heifer retention. Read more at lmic.info…

/ Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: