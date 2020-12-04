Jan. 1 cattle inventory preview

According to the Livestock Marketing Information Center, the all cattle and calves number is expected to be below a year ago with most numbers related to the beef herd recording a year-over-year decline. Dairy cows are the exception which are expected to increase over half a percent. This is in line with the latest Milk Production report. Dairy heifers retained for breeding purposes are thought to be similar to a year ago to slightly higher after a volatile milk price year and the potential for milk quotas to be instilled again. Still, the national all milk prices are hovering near $18, which has been enough to hold dairy cow numbers above a year ago. Dairy cow slaughter has been below a year ago for most of the summer suggesting cull rates have slowed from the previous year, though that offers little insights into heifer retention. Read more at lmic.info…