Is selling beef locally right for you?

Find out in Fort Worth

By Lisa Bryant

Have you wondered how to put more dollars back in your pocket from your calf crop? Some beef producers have considered selling beef directly to consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the beef supply chain.

But, there are so many questions about laws and health department regulations that it’s hard to know where to start. For example, what’s the difference between USDA- versus state- inspected plants? What are the costs associated with selling on the hoof, on the farm or at a farmer’s market? What cuts will be provided to the customer? How does it work when the consumer picks the beef up at the processor? Will the producer get to see the final product?

Relief funding and new grants from USDA, and even some state inspection agencies, have opened doors for some smaller meat processors. As a result, more regional meat processors come online or expand capacity. With this opportunity expanding for beef producers, it’s a good time to see if selling beef directly is an option for your operation.

Many of these questions will be answered at the 2021 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo on July 23-25 in Fort Worth.

On Friday, July 23, two USDA speakers will kick off three sessions discussing local beef options. Paul Kiecker and Robert Bane, from USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services, will lead the discussion, “Understanding USDA/Food Safety Inspection Service Requirements to Sell Beef Products in Commerce.” This workshop will cover the basics of USDA inspection and how to find a federally inspected facility. Humane handling, antibiotic residue testing, inspection exemptions and common labeling statements will be covered. Bring your questions and ask the experts directly! This session will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 203.

At 3 p.m., a live meat cutting demonstration will be held. Dan Hale, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, and Jason Bagley, Texas Beef Council, will provide a hands-on look at the carcass from beef primals to retail cuts.

At 4 p.m., the “Local Meat Production: Direct-to-Consumer Beef Panel” will give ranchers a firsthand look from those involved in locally owned and operated packing plants. The panel will discuss the ins-and-outs of running a small packing plant, plus the state and federal plant regulation laws regarding the custom harvest of cattle or wildlife. The guidelines for selling fresh or frozen meats directly to consumers will be a highlight of this session. Panel members include Joe Harris, Southwest Meat Association; Don Rea, The Meat Board; plus Kiecker and Bane. This session will be in the Ballroom from 4 to 5 p.m.

Producers will leave the 2021 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo with better equipped to decide whether selling beef locally makes sense. Sign up today here.

Lisa Bryant is a freelance writer from Ada, Oklahoma.