Interactive map: Meat packing plant status amid COVID-19 pandemic

Heartbreaking headlines and discouraging news continue for livestock producers as temporary closures of meat packing plants and rising employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 exacerbates an existing harvest facility capacity challenge due to a labor shortage in rural America. Drovers now provides an interactive online map that shows harvest facilities across the United States and their production status. See that map at Drovers…