Implement proactive measures to mitigate heat stress in cattle

Heat stress costs dairy and beef producers hundreds of millions of dollars each year. However, implementing proactive measures before an extreme heat event can reduce immediate and long-term impacts of heat stress in ruminants. By the time ruminants show external signs of heat stress — such as going off feed, labored breathing, panting, increased water intake, decreased activity or sweating — heat stress has already begun to wreak havoc on vital internal systems. Read more at Feedstuffs… 

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: