Implement proactive measures to mitigate heat stress in cattle

Heat stress costs dairy and beef producers hundreds of millions of dollars each year. However, implementing proactive measures before an extreme heat event can reduce immediate and long-term impacts of heat stress in ruminants. By the time ruminants show external signs of heat stress — such as going off feed, labored breathing, panting, increased water intake, decreased activity or sweating — heat stress has already begun to wreak havoc on vital internal systems. Read more at Feedstuffs…