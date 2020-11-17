Hunters reminded to report their harvest during upcoming antlerless season

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department | Nov. 16, 2020

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) wants to remind hunters to report their harvests during the upcoming antlerless deer season, Nov 26 – 29.

Mandatory reporting is required for any antlerless deer harvested during the four day doe season, along with any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth only and muzzleloader seasons. Within 24 hours of harvest, hunters in the 21 counties listed below are required to report their harvest to TPWD using either the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app (for iOS and Android) or on the My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.

Counties required to report their harvest include Austin, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Comal (East of I-35), De Witt, Fayette, Goliad (North of US 59), Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays (East of I-35), Jackson (north of US 59), Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Travis (East of I-35), Victoria (North of US 59), Waller, Washington, Wharton (North of US 59) and Wilson.

For more information about hunting regulations, methods and seasons, consult the all-digital 2020-21 Outdoor Annual. Hunters can download the Outdoor Annual app for free for iOS and Android.

