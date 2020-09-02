Help Louisiana cattlemen rebuild after Laura

Cattle raisers in southern Louisiana suffered tremendous infrastructure losses from the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Many miles of fence were destroyed.

Want to help? TSCRA Director Coleman Locke says one of the most pressing needs is for fencing materials — posts (either wood or steel), staples, clips and wire.

Anyone in the Houston area who would like to donate materials can contact the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Houston office at 713-921-8200 to arrange pickup.

Alternatively, monetary donations for materials may be sent to:

WJE

6108 Loreauville Rd.

New Iberia, LA 70563

Please put LSART Cattle Relief Fund in the memo line of your check.

Dr. Shannon Gonsoulin of New Iberia, Louisiana, is coordinating much of the relief work and can answer any additional questions. His cell phone number is 337-519-7848.