Help Louisiana cattlemen rebuild after Laura

Cattle raisers in southern Louisiana suffered tremendous infrastructure losses from the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Many miles of fence were destroyed.

Want to help? TSCRA Director Coleman Locke says one of the most pressing needs is for fencing materials — posts (either wood or steel), staples, clips and wire. 

Anyone in the Houston area who would like to donate materials can contact the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Houston office at 713-921-8200 to arrange pickup.

Alternatively, monetary donations for materials may be sent to:

WJE
6108 Loreauville Rd.
New Iberia, LA 70563

Please put LSART Cattle Relief Fund in the memo line of your check. 

Dr. Shannon Gonsoulin of New Iberia, Louisiana, is coordinating much of the relief work and can answer any additional questions. His cell phone number is 337-519-7848.

/ Disasters, hurricane, Natural Resources, Ranching

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: