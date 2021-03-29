Heirs’ property landowners

Source: USDA Farm Service Agency | March 2021

USDA recently launched a new website for producers to find information on heirs’ property.

Heirs’ property is family owned land that is jointly owned by descendants of a deceased person whose estate did not clear probate. The descendants, or heirs, have the right to use the property, but they do not have a clear or marketable title to the property since the estate issues remain unresolved.

The 2018 Farm Bill authorized alternative documentation for heirs’ property operators to establish a farm number. A farm number is required to be eligible for many different USDA programs, including lending, disaster relief programs, and participation in county committees.

For more information visit farmers.gov/manage/HeirsPropertyLandowners.

Additional USDA Programs and Services

USDA offers a variety of farm loan, risk management, disaster assistance, and conservation programs to support farmers, including heirs’ property landowners once they have a farm number.

USDA also has several special provisions and resources for heirs’ property landowners, including:

  • Targeted funding through farm loans
  • Crop insurance benefits
  • Conservation program benefits
