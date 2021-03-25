Growing concerns expressed over Mexico’s trade actions

“The food and agriculture trade relationship with Mexico has declined markedly, a trend the U.S. Mexico Canada’s implementation has not reversed,” according to a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai from 27 leading food and agriculture associations.

Leading concerns highlighted by the group include a ban on glyphosate and genetically modified corn, increased obstacles to dairy trade, an organic export certification requirement, a state-sponsored campaign disparaging corn sweeteners from the U.S., a cessation of review and approval of biotechnology applications, implications from meat industry market access and geographical indications, a potato export ban, and a new front-of-pack labeling regulation. These issues, along with a high number of investigations on Mexico’s fresh produce exports to the U.S., hamper the competitiveness of U.S. farmers, ranchers, and other members of the food and agriculture sector. Read more at Beef Producer…

