Grocer Albertsons raises forecast, bets on shift to home cooking

Albertsons Cos Inc on Tuesday raised its annual projections for earnings and comparable sales, betting that consumers will cook more meals at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extended work-from-home orders. A resurgence in coronavirus cases in the United States has led shoppers to stock their pantries and avoid dining out or ordering in. “We see evidence that consumers will not revert to pre-COVID-19 food consumption patterns anytime soon,” Chief Executive Officer Vivek Sankaran told analysts. Read more at Reuters 

/ covid19, Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: