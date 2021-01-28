Gibbs receives award for 25 years of service

Robin Gibbs received an award this week for 25 years of service as a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association market inspector. Gibbs inspects cattle at the Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction in Paris.

TSCRA market inspectors aid the special rangers by collecting brands and other identifying marks on the millions of cattle sold at roughly 100 Texas livestock markets each year. Market inspectors report their findings to TSCR’As Fort Worth headquarters, where the information is entered into the nation’s largest brand recording and retrieval system. This database is the first source checked when a special ranger receives a theft call.