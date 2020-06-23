From Tiffany’s Desk: So many opinions!

Over the last month, there have been a large number of agricultural-related opinions released by courts in Texas. While Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, plans to blog on each opinion individually, many of her readers have asked for some basic information about several of the opinions. In her latest blog post, Lashmet gives brief summaries of the cases and links to read the full opinions for those of you who may be interested in doing so. Stay tuned over the next couple of months to see much deeper dives into the decisions in each of these cases and how it may impact you. Read more at Texas Ag Law Blog….

