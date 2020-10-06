Free screening for eyeworms in quail

Source: Rolling Plains Quail Research Ranch e-Quail Newsletter | October 2020

For the third year, the Rolling Plains Quail Research Ranch is soliciting heads of bobwhites and blue quail to monitor eyeworm infections. They especially seek samples from across the Rolling Plains ecoregion but will take a sample of heads from anywhere else you may be hunting.

By screening quail from across the state and throughout the bobwhite’s range, researchers hope to learn just how widespread and severe the problem is.

RPQRR photo of a quail infected

with eyeworms

Researchers need a wing enclosed with the head in order for use to age the bird; please put only one head/wing in a plastic sandwich bag then keep them in the freezer until it’s time to ship them. Ship them to us via overnight delivery. Specimens can also be dropped off at the Matador WMA (Paducah), Gene Howe WMA (Canadian), TPWD Inland Fisheries Office (Abilene), or Muse WMA (Brownwood). Click here for the protocol and data sheet for handling/shipping specimens.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact RPQRR manager Daniel King at 325-276-2187. More information on quail parasites may be found at www.quailresearch.org.

