CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

Four ways to strengthen marketing know-how

Noble Research Institute experts weigh in on generating greater value at sale time

Story by Jena McRell

An old adage reigns true when it comes to cattle marketing.

“You get out of it what you put into it,” said Dan Childs, Noble Research Institute senior ag economics consultant. A thoughtful, strategic marketing plan can make all the difference to a producer’s bottom line.

Childs and his colleague, Jason Bradley, offered their advice during the virtual 2021 Cattle Industry Convention Winter Reboot. They posed the question, “Do you sell or market your cattle?”

Understanding the difference between the two is an important first step.

“Selling cattle is hauling them to the local auction market, dropping them off and hoping for the best,” said Bradley, who is also a Noble Research Institute ag economics consultant. “Marketing is looking at all angles, having plans in place and an understanding of the reasons behind your decisions.”

The experts outlined four areas for cattle producers looking to improve marketing efforts.

1. Consider seasonality

It’s no surprise most commodities revolve around a seasonal price pattern, responding to supply and demand throughout the course of the year.

In the beef industry, the seasonal price pattern is different for different classes of cattle, Bradley explained. Calves, stockers, feeders, fed cattle and cull cows all have varying patterns. Producers who understand where their animals fall in the season’s highs and lows can use those swings to their advantage.

Location and regions of the country significantly play into these price trends, Bradley said, and it is important for producers to analyze data from their own backyard. This research may help influence management decisions within the cow herd.

“The challenge in capitalizing on price seasonality is to match your entire production system with the higher price season of the year,” Bradley said.

To get started, the economists recommended accessing data from USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, available at ams.usda.gov. The website pinpoints market information specific to each region and local facility. This information is essential to developing a more impactful marketing plan, Childs advised.

They shared an example from the Oklahoma City Stockyards. Looking at average steer prices from the past five years, they compared monthly index prices for different weight classes, from 300 pounds up to 1,300 pounds. See Figure 1 for an example of how the price index shifts as the animal gets bigger in this scenario.

Lighter-weight calves experienced a drop in the index price in late summer and early fall, Bradley explained, which can be attributed to the high supply of calves coming into the market from the spring calf crop.

“With the higher weight groups, we’ll start to see another influencer come into play — demand from the packers,” Bradley said.

Fed cattle also follow price curves more reflective of packer and consumer demand. When grill-season arrives, hamburgers and steaks are in higher demand, which is passed down through the supply chain, Bradley explained

The cull cow market is also something to consider. Cull cows make up 15-20% of a cow-calf producers’ income, Bradley said, referencing USDA data. Making even small changes to how these cows are marketed could bring greater returns to the ranch.

According to their research, Bradley said they see a major drop in the cull-cow index price starting in September and it stays low until spring.

“This is simply a supply issue,” Bradley said. “When do most people cull their cows? When they pregnancy check in the fall and early winter. With most producers running a spring calving herd, it would make sense that most cull cows coming into the market would show up at this time.”

To add value to cull cows, Childs said producers could opt to pregnancy test, identify cull cows and sell them earlier in the fall. Heat stress would be a contributing factor, but if producers can work around it, selling cull cows earlier or later will allow them to take advantage of higher prices.

Like anything, the change in timing comes with extra considerations.

“The question becomes, ‘How much is it going to cost me to keep an animal an extra 60 days or so?” Childs said. “We have to know the answer of, is our cost of gain low enough to keep the animals that amount of time?”

Another option would be to sort off younger animals, put a bull with them and sell them as bred heifers later in the spring. “This seems to create more value for a cull animal than any of the other options,” Childs said.

2. Determine attributes

Every animal has attributes, whether they are inherent such as hide color or frame size, or management driven, like body condition, value-added or pre-conditioned. Childs explained all of these attributes influence an animal’s marketability.

“If a producer retains ownership through a feedyard that markets cattle to a beef processing plant that has access to the Certified Angus Beef program, and you’ve got a black-hided animal that will qualify on quality grade, then that’s a premium for that animal,” Childs said. “So you can capitalize on that inherent attribute.”

An animal’s genetics can also play a major role. If a producer has an idea of how the cattle will perform on the rail, how they are going to yield and what their quality grades are going to be, then Childs said there is an opportunity to develop a trusted marketing channel with buyers willing to pay more for cattle with superior genetics.

For calves destined for the beef market, Childs emphasized the importance of castrating bull calves at a young age. It’s the right thing by the animals and the bottom line, he said.

“One of the easiest ways to increase value and profitability of your calf crop or your stocker operation is to make sure they’re all steer calves,” Childs said. “That’s one of the quickest ways they can gain some profit in their cattle.”

Another attribute to consider is the lot size. Delivering larger groups of cattle to the auction market or partnering with fellow cattle raisers to offer larger lots can bring greater returns.

“Generally speaking, the smaller the lot size, the lower the price. The larger the lot size, up to a truckload, generally dictates a stronger price,” Child said. “It tremendously increases your marketing flexibility, when you can market animals in minimum of truckload lots.”

There’s also a host of premium programs for management-influenced practices to consider, including those that are third-party certified, USDA verified or producer product claims. USDA administers specific guidelines for organic or non-hormone treated cattle, or NHTC, which are eligible for export to Europe.

Vaccination programs such as VAC-45 and VAC-60 remain popular across the industry as well, Childs explained. He cited a recent Kansas study of about 95 million head sold through Superior Livestock video auctions. A 600-pound steer under the VAC-45 program generated a $10-11 per hundredweight premium, so around a $60 per-head premium.

Those are real dollars producers should consider as part of their overall management strategy.

“Can you pre-condition a calf for less than that to make it more profitable?” Childs questioned.

3. Consider the venue

To capitalize fully on an animal’s attributes and a producer’s investment in value-added programs, the marketing venue is absolutely critical, Childs explained.

Marketing your cattle through the right venue, at the right time can be the difference between a good day and a great day, Bradley explained. Know your venue’s strengths, weakness and the seasonality trends specific to that market.

“One of the simplest ways to ensure that you’re getting the most for your cattle is to do a little shopping around,” Bradley said. “Take a look at the market that you plan on using, depending on the criteria and attributes your cattle have.”

Spending time with the USDA market reports can help paint a picture for the best available options, as well.

4. Study retained ownership

“Whether you’re a stocker operator or a cow-calf producer, generally at some point in the calf’s life you ponder the decision, ‘Well, should I keep it a little bit longer and grow it to heavier weight?’” Childs said.

Addressing that question requires crunching some numbers. The first is, what is the market paying for gain? What type of value is associated with growing an animal from a lighter to a heavier weight?

USDA’s marketing reports are, again, keys to uncovering this information. Childs explained the formula for calculating cost-of-gain can be simple.

“We need the ending value per head at the end of the retained ownership period, less the beginning value per head when you start the retained ownership process,” Childs said, “and you divide that by the ending weight less the beginning weight. That gives you the value of gain for that amount.”

See Figure 2 for an example of this calculation. Running the numbers across weight groups can allow producers to make decisions at the margin, Child explained.

“What is the value of gain at each incremental weight range?” he said. “Typically the value of gain is more at lighter weights than it is at heavier weights in a normal marketing pattern.”

The experts recommend visiting beefbasis.com for instant price forecasts and other tools when it comes to understanding future values and what to potentially expect from the cattle market.

“One rule of thumb is, as a cow-calf producer, if you invest in better, more superior genetics, that generally the longer you retain ownership of that animal, the more you can capitalize and benefit from the investment in those superior genetics,” Childs said.

The other side of the coin when determining whether or not retained ownership fits an operation’s marketing strategy is the cost of gain. This is different for every producer.

“If we lay the trend line of value of gain on top of our cost to gain, we can see where the point to maximum profitability might be,” Childs said.

If the economists could leave cattle producers with one piece of advice, it would be information is power.

“Having this information provides you with considerable market power when it comes time to sell your animals,” Childs said, “and it will allow you to make more informed — and hopefully more profitable — retained ownership decisions.”

This story originally appeared in the June 2021 issue of The Cattleman magazine, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s flagship publication. Join today to start your subscription.